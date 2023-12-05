Investornewsbreaks - Branded Legacy Inc. (BLEG) Announces 'Strategic' Comprehensive Acquisition Of Marij Pharmaceuticals Inc.

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Branded Legacy

(OTC: BLEG) , a key player in the biotech industry, has announced its largest acquisition to date: MariJ Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company noted that the acquisition, which was completed on Dec. 4, 2023, significantly expands its asset base and IP portfolio with a landmark acquisition. The deal brings an impressive suite of physical and IP assets to Branded Legacy, including a compounding pharmacy license, a cutting-edge supercritical CO2 extraction unit, inventory of certified organic refined CBD, a fleet of licensed and permitted vehicles that have been modified to house a complete extraction facility, a state-of-the-art refinement lab and food-safe production area. The acquisition also includes diverse vital operational tools such as advanced chillers, refrigerators, precision scales, an industrial biomass grinder, and an array of terpenes, flavorings and essential lab supplies as well as a patent. According to the announcement, the acquisition was comprised of a combination of preferred series stock and cash. Florida-based MariJ Pharmaceuticals specializes in the

certified organic mobile

extraction and production of CBD from industrial hemp. The company offers a range of cannabinoid products and services tailored for the pharmaceutical and bioproduct industries that are designed to comply with legal THC limits. The company has established an expertise in mobile CO2-certified organic, patented

extraction services and the legal distribution of both wholesale and retail products in all U.S. markets.“The complete acquisition of MariJ is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our vision for growth and market leadership,” said Branded Legacy CEO Dave Oswald in the press release.“This acquisition not only enhances our product range and production capabilities but also brings in a wealth of intellectual property, history, data and operational assets that will be instrumental in our future endeavors.”

About Branded Legacy Inc.

Branded Legacy is a diversified holdings company focused on the biotech sector.

