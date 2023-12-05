Jaipur: Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead, Two Injured

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaipur on Tuesday. Along with him, two more people were injured during the attack, according to Jaipur police Read: Assembly election results 2023: Will the big win for BJP catapult Nifty 50 to 23,000?The incident took place in the Shyam Nagar area in the afternoon, police told PTI. According to the police, four people entered a house where Gogamedi was already present. Within no time, they began firing at him and ran away leaving him in a pool of blood. Soon after the attack, Gogamedi was taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph told PTI Read: Why did Congress lose Rajasthan to BJP? Violence against women, paper leaks among key factorsThe two criminals appeared to be sitting with Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and his security personnel and accomplice. Suddenly, they launched firing at Gogamedi, as shown in the video released by the news agency. One person shot at least three rounds on Gogamedi. Including him, two more people were shot at the incident Read: BJP receives ₹719 crore funding in FY 2022-23; Donation to Congress reduces to ₹79 crore: ECI report\"As per initial reports, four people entered a house where Gogamedi was present and opened fire at him. One of Gogamedi's security personnel and another person were injured in the firing,\" Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra told PTI Read: Assembly Election Results 2023: How educated are new MLAs in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and MizoramGangster Rohit Godara takes responsibility of Gogamedi's murderAfter the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, gangster Rohit Godara took the responsibility of murder by posting on Facebook. Along with Gogamedi, an accused who had accompanied the killers was also shot and died. Policemen have begun conducting raid to arrest the murderers.\"An accused accompanying the killers was also shot, who has died. Raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants...We spoke to the Haryana DG and assistance has been sought. Rohit Godara gang has taken responsibility for the murder, they will be arrested soon,\" DGP Umesh Mishra told ANI Rashtriya Rajput Karni SenaBased in Rajasthan, Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena is an organisation created by the Rajput community. Popularly known as Karni Sena, the organisation was formed in 2016. It is worth mentioning that the group is not a political party, however, its massive influence in the state makes it a politically important asset during elections. The organisation was named after Karni Mata, who is considered an incarnation of the goddess Hinglaj Mata. Hinglaj Mata is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, whose temple is in Baluchistan, Pakistan.
MENAFN05122023007365015876ID1107540344
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.