Caspian Sea's Submarine Energy Setup Erection Favors Coastal States - Turkmenistan's FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Turkmenistan
believes that building underwater energy infrastructure in the
Caspian Sea will meet the economic needs of all littoral republics,
Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of
Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian
littoral states in Moscow.
According to him, establishing underwater infrastructure is also
a crucial requirement for maintaining energy security and
sustainability in Eurasia based on equal consideration of the
interests and advantages of energy carriers, producers, transit,
and consumers.
Meredov stated that the practical execution of Article 14 of the
Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, which enshrines
the parties' rights to install cables and pipelines on the seabed,
is a critical feature of energy cooperation.
"Such operations are unequivocally legal under international
law. In this regard, efforts should be taken to conclude the
domestic processes required for the entry into force of the Tehran
Convention's protocol on environmental impact assessment in the
transboundary setting, as well as to take specific steps to
implement this protocol," he said.
