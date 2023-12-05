               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Caspian Sea's Submarine Energy Setup Erection Favors Coastal States - Turkmenistan's FM


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Turkmenistan believes that building underwater energy infrastructure in the Caspian Sea will meet the economic needs of all littoral republics, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states in Moscow.

According to him, establishing underwater infrastructure is also a crucial requirement for maintaining energy security and sustainability in Eurasia based on equal consideration of the interests and advantages of energy carriers, producers, transit, and consumers.

Meredov stated that the practical execution of Article 14 of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, which enshrines the parties' rights to install cables and pipelines on the seabed, is a critical feature of energy cooperation.

"Such operations are unequivocally legal under international law. In this regard, efforts should be taken to conclude the domestic processes required for the entry into force of the Tehran Convention's protocol on environmental impact assessment in the transboundary setting, as well as to take specific steps to implement this protocol," he said.

