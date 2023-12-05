KSA on right path to meet carbon-emission decrease goal by 2030

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia is making significant strides towards achieving its ambitious goal of reducing carbon emissions by 278 million tons annually by 2030, as highlighted at the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum on Monday. Officials revealed that the kingdom has successfully added 2.1 gigawatts of renewable energy to its grid since last year, resulting in a remarkable 300percent increase, bringing the total installed renewable energy capacity to 2.8 gigawatts.



With a commitment to combating climate change and diversifying its economy away from oil dependency, Saudi Arabia is set to surpass its targets. By the end of the year, the production capacity of renewable energy projects currently under construction is expected to exceed 8 gigawatts. Furthermore, an additional 13 gigawatts of capacity are in various stages of development across multiple projects, showcasing the kingdom's dedication to sustainable energy solutions.



As the world's largest crude exporter and the Arab world's biggest economy, Saudi Arabia has set its sights on achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2060. The kingdom's commitment to this ambitious target is evident in its efforts to embrace renewable energy sources, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and drive economic transformation.



One of the noteworthy projects contributing to this endeavor is the USD8.5 billion green hydrogen project situated in Neom, Saudi Arabia's smart city. Expected to become operational in 2025, the project leverages 4 gigawatts of renewable power from solar, wind, and storage to produce 650 tons of hydrogen daily through electrolysis. Additionally, it is set to generate approximately 1.2 million tons of green ammonia annually, further solidifying Saudi Arabia's position at the forefront of sustainable energy initiatives.



While challenges persist, Saudi Arabia's commitment to environmental sustainability is evident, and its proactive approach positions the kingdom as a regional leader in adopting measures to mitigate climate change. This article explores Saudi Arabia's journey toward carbon-emission reduction, shedding light on the initiatives, projects, and achievements that underscore the nation's commitment to a greener and more sustainable future.



MENAFN05122023000045015687ID1107538522