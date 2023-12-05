Al Rostamani Travel and Cutting Edge announce partnership in global sports travel

(MENAFN- Alrostamanigroup) Dubai, 05 December 2023 - Al Rostamani Travel, a leading travel solutions provider known for curating unique travel experiences and offering top-tier services, has announced a strategic partnership with Cutting Edge FZ LLC, a global player in the sports travel industry, to reshape the landscape of global sports travel.

This partnership aims to redefine regional sports travel by providing sports enthusiasts with immersive and unforgettable experiences at premier global events. The collaboration is set to offer sports enthusiasts an all-encompassing sports travel solution, including hospitality tickets, full travel support, and coveted access to premier global events. The initial offerings have already garnered attention with exclusive travel packages for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, setting the stage for a series of exceptional sports travel experiences. By managing all travel arrangements, including tickets and access to VIP areas, customers can enjoy the events without the hassles of administration. It is about delivering unforgettable experiences that exceed expectations.

Bimal Jain, General Manager at Al Rostamani Travel, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our primary objective is to establish ourselves as leaders in sports travel services within the UAE. Collaborating with Cutting Edge FZ LLC, the official partner of sporting events ensures our customers an authentic and genuine experience, working directly with governing bodies. It creates a one-stop-shop for fans seeking the ultimate sports travel adventure."

Echoing this sentiment, Raj Khandwala, CEO at Cutting Edge FZ LLC, affirmed: “Our collaboration with Al Rostamani Travel is a natural fit for us. We are confident that this partnership will lead us to become one of the Global Leaders in Sports Tourism, setting new benchmarks of excellence and innovation.”

Looking ahead, Al Rostamani Travel and Cutting Edge FZ LLC are dedicated to expanding their portfolio of sporting events. Their sporting events calendar already includes iconic events such as the Formula One Grand Prix and multiple high-profile FIFA football events. They will proactively seek new opportunities with a focus on adding other prestigious events in the future to ensure that sports fans have access to an ever-growing list of exciting options.

As this exclusive partnership takes effect, examples of its impact will become increasingly evident. It promises to broaden participation in sports tourism, attracting fans from around the world to the region while also fostering greater engagement among the local fan base. All communications related to event details, ticketing, and travel will be available through the Al Rostamani Travel and Cutting Edge websites."







