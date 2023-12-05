EC Supports Preservation Of Transport Visa-Free Regime For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) European Commissioner for Transport Adina-Ioana Vălean said that the EU supports the preservation of the Agreement on the liberalization of transport between Ukraine and the EU.

According to Ukrinform, the European Commissioner stated this at a press conference in Brussels on December 4.

One cannot ignore the incredible difficulties faced by the drivers on whom the economy depends. The losses for the supply chains in the EU, Poland, and Ukraine, are significant, Vălean said.

The European Commissioner noted that the European services have been in direct contact with the protesters and have been working with the Polish and Ukrainian authorities in recent weeks to find acceptable solutions within the framework of the current legislation.

The Commission has proposed a list of 13 measures that it believes can be implemented quickly and will address the legitimate concerns raised by the protesters, she said.

Vălean emphasized that she does not believe that EU member states do not recognize their role and responsibility in resolving this issue, as well as in recognizing the fact that there is a new agreement that needs to be protected and enforced.

Meanwhile, people are suffering, and external EU border is being held hostage. Therefore, the idea of returning to permits is unacceptable, Vălean stressed.

The official added that she was determined to defend the EU-Ukraine Transport Liberalization Agreement and continue to explain its benefits to the European market, as well as to Ukraine and Moldova.

She said she hopes that the authorities of the EU member states will take their responsibilities seriously.

In turn, Deputy Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Serhiy Derkach stated that the European Commission has no plans to amend the current Agreement on the Liberalization of Freight Transport by Road.

"The European Commission does not plan to amend the current agreement on freight liberalization, but rather expresses its readiness to defend 'transport visa-free travel'. This was stated by Commissioner Adina Vălean following the EU Transport Ministerial Council," the statement said.

Derkach also noted that the blockade of the Uzhhorod-Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint on the border with Slovakia has been suspended and trucks are now moving through as usual.

According to the deputy minister, the team of the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, headed by Oleksandr Kubrakov, does a lot of non-public work and communication with partners to get the main news from the Polish border.

As Ukrinform reported, Polish carriers began an indefinite protest on November 6. Among the main demands to the Ukrainian government is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was abolished by the agreement with the EU until June 30, 2024. On November 23, Polish farmers joined the action. As a result, huge queues of trucks, numbering more than two and a half thousand vehicles, formed on the border with Poland, with drivers in extremely difficult circumstances. So far, at least two people have reportedly died in this queue.

The leader of the Civic Platform, Donald Tusk, accused the Polish government of inaction in the situation with the blocking of border crossings.