Panel Discussion With Foreign Experts Takes Place In Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. A panel
discussion with the participation of 60 foreign experts
representing 30 countries was held in Azerbaijan's Zangilan on
December 5 as part of the forum Karabakh: Coming Home after 30
Years. Achievements and difficulties", Trend reports.
The panel discussion, organized jointly by the Institute of
Development and Diplomacy (IDD) of ADA University and the Center of
Analysis of International Relations, with the support of the State
Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and
IDPs, was attended by representatives of think tanks and academic
institutions from around the world.
Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees
and IDPs Fuad Huseynov delivered a welcoming speech at the first
panel discussion, which featured speeches by special
representatives of different territories liberated from Armenian
occupation.
Then the panel discussion began, moderated by Dr. Fariz
Ismailzade, Vice Rector of ADA University and Director of IDD.
Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative of the President in
Cabrayil, Qubadlı and Zangilan districts of Azerbaijan's East
Zangezur Economic Region, and Emin Huseynov, Special Representative
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated
territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha
district), spoke at the discussion.
Special Representative of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in Shusha district Aydin Karimov and special
representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in
the Lachin district, which is a part of East Zangezur economic
district, Masim Mammadov also took part in the discussion.
During the panel discussion, the foreign experts were informed
about the reconstruction and construction work being carried out in
Karabakh, about Azerbaijan's strategy in the process of returning
to the territories liberated from Armenian occupation. Also, their
questions were answered.
The second part of the panel was moderated by Dr. Farid
Shafiyev, Director of the Center for Analysis of International
Relations.
Professor Gulmammad Mammadov of ADA University, Ismet Kadic, a
member of the Cabinet of the President of Bosnia and Herzegovina,
political science expert and analyst on Ethiopian politics
Dareskedar Taye, Shota Utiashvili, a member of the Georgian
Foundation for Strategic and International Studies (Rondeli
Foundation), professor at the University of South Wales in England
Ali Wardak, and Margarita Assenova, a Senior Fellow at The
Jamestown Foundation in the United States participated in the
event.
The participants of the panel spoke about the global experience
of the repatriation process, community building and integration
process in the liberated territories.
After concluding the event with a Q&A session, the
participants visited the Zangilan village of Aghaly, where they
were introduced to the Smart Village concept. The guests were
provided with information on the five main components that were
taken into account during the implementation of the Smart Village
pilot project. It was noted that such a large amount of funding
reflects the process of building villages in Karabakh and the
development of Azerbaijan's economy.
