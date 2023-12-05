Panel Discussion With Foreign Experts Takes Place In Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. A panel discussion with the participation of 60 foreign experts representing 30 countries was held in Azerbaijan's Zangilan on December 5 as part of the forum Karabakh: Coming Home after 30 Years. Achievements and difficulties", Trend reports.

The panel discussion, organized jointly by the Institute of Development and Diplomacy (IDD) of ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations, with the support of the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs, was attended by representatives of think tanks and academic institutions from around the world.

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs Fuad Huseynov delivered a welcoming speech at the first panel discussion, which featured speeches by special representatives of different territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

Then the panel discussion began, moderated by Dr. Fariz Ismailzade, Vice Rector of ADA University and Director of IDD.

Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative of the President in Cabrayil, Qubadlı and Zangilan districts of Azerbaijan's East Zangezur Economic Region, and Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district), spoke at the discussion.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha district Aydin Karimov and special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, which is a part of East Zangezur economic district, Masim Mammadov also took part in the discussion.

During the panel discussion, the foreign experts were informed about the reconstruction and construction work being carried out in Karabakh, about Azerbaijan's strategy in the process of returning to the territories liberated from Armenian occupation. Also, their questions were answered.

The second part of the panel was moderated by Dr. Farid Shafiyev, Director of the Center for Analysis of International Relations.

Professor Gulmammad Mammadov of ADA University, Ismet Kadic, a member of the Cabinet of the President of Bosnia and Herzegovina, political science expert and analyst on Ethiopian politics Dareskedar Taye, Shota Utiashvili, a member of the Georgian Foundation for Strategic and International Studies (Rondeli Foundation), professor at the University of South Wales in England Ali Wardak, and Margarita Assenova, a Senior Fellow at The Jamestown Foundation in the United States participated in the event.

The participants of the panel spoke about the global experience of the repatriation process, community building and integration process in the liberated territories.

After concluding the event with a Q&A session, the participants visited the Zangilan village of Aghaly, where they were introduced to the Smart Village concept. The guests were provided with information on the five main components that were taken into account during the implementation of the Smart Village pilot project. It was noted that such a large amount of funding reflects the process of building villages in Karabakh and the development of Azerbaijan's economy.

