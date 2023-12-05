Iranian army head urges Iraq to persist in anti-terrorism actions in Kurdistan

(MENAFN) The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces has urged Iraq to persist in dismantling anti-Iranian terrorist factions in the Kurdistan region and expelling them from the border areas.



Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri conveyed these sentiments during a meeting with Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari. He commended Iraq's efforts in relocating these groups from the Kurdistan region's borders with Iran.



Acknowledging Iraq's progress, Baqeri expressed the expectation for continued actions by the Baghdad government until these terrorist entities are completely disarmed. He emphasized lingering concerns about the presence of some elements near the shared border, emphasizing the need for ongoing vigilance.



“There is still evidence and concern about the presence of certain terrorist elements in the border region, and the Iraqi government is expected to keep up the border control job until the complete disarmament of those groups,” the senior Iranian general also mentioned.



The commander emphasized the need for a secure 1,500-kilometer border between Iran and Iraq to facilitate friendship, trade, and tourism.

