GPCA Honours Leader And Influencer In Energy Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) honoured Hamad Rashid Al Mohannadi with the GPCA Legacy Award recognising a lifetime of achievements in the petrochemical industry.

The Minister of State for Energy Affairs and the President and CEO of QatarEnergy H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi handed Al Mohannadi the special award during the opening of the 17th annual GPCA Forum.

QatarEnergy has nominated Al Mohannadi for this award in recognition of his role as a leader and an influencer in the Energy Sector, and of his great achievements and vast experience covering the refining, petrochemical and oil and gas sectors, within QatarEnergy's companies and joint venture companies. He is also part of the legacy that unites all GPCA members as a founding member of the association.

Commenting on this occasion, Minister Al Kaabi said:“Hamad Rashid Al Muhannadi was one of the pioneers of the petrochemical sector in Qatar. He will be remembered as an influential leader, and for his real contribution towards strengthening the petrochemical sector in Qatar. He is a man of discipline and a person with very high ethical standards. As a team leader and a great motivator, people loved working for him; and this is his legacy. We thank him for all his contributions to all the sectors he participated in which was very much felt across our industry.”

Born in 1958, Al Mohannadi graduated from USA with a bachelor's degree in engineering. He started his career at QatarEnergy, where he assumed a long list of leading positions including Head of Refinery, and Acting Operations Manager. He served as Member of the Board of Directors at Ras Laffan Liquefied Natural Gas Company Limited 1993, QVC Vice Chairman in 1997, Vice Chairman of the Board of directors at QAPCO and Qatofin in 2004. He also served as Vice Chairman at QatarEnergy in 2011, Chairman of the board of Directors at Qafac in 2011, Chairman of the board of Directors at Nakilat in 2011, Member of the Board of Directors at QatarEnergy responsible for refining operations in 2014, and Industries Qatar (IQ) Vice Chairman.

As one of the leaders of the Petrochemical Industry in Qatar, Al Mohannadi left his legacy as General Manager of QAPCO with a strong expansion strategy that transformed the Company as an industry leader. He also played an important role in many of the achievements of RasGas Company Limited, which was a key enabler for the development and sustainable growth of the chemical industry in Qatar.