Property Finder Qatar Unveils Third Edition Of Prestigious Real Estate Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Property Finder, the forefront Proptech company in Qatar, hosted the third edition of the prestigious Property Finder Real Estate Awards at Raffles Hotel. Following the tremendous success of the previous editions, the 2023 Property Finder Real Estate Awards once again shined a spotlight on an array of outstanding brokers, developers, and real estate agencies in Qatar, showcasing the burgeoning success of the country's dynamic real estate landscape.

The data-backed awards that aim for a more transparent, competitive and flourishing industry in Qatar were held under the theme“Ignite Your Potential” as for the first time since the awards began, nominees were personally invited to present in person.

Open to all Property Finder Qatar clients, nominations were submitted for five reputable awards including Best Quality Brokerage of the Year, Best Agents, Women in Leadership in Real Estate, Best Developer of the Year, and Lead Champion of the Year. Winners were chosen by a panel of distinguished judges, emphasizing companies that have embraced market best practices and demonstrated outstanding customer service.

Khaled Al Saeh, Country Manager at Property Finder Qatar, expressed enthusiasm about the company's triumphs: " Celebrating the remarkable success of the event, I extend my sincere congratulations to our winners who have proven that success is the result of hard work and dedication. As we revel in these victories, the Property Finder Real Estate Awards reinforces its commitment to recognizing and applauding the exceptional talents shaping Qatar's dynamic real estate sector."

Previous editions saw esteemed winners such as Coreo Real Estate, BetterHomes Qatar, NelsonPark Property, Les Roses Real Estate, Prime Lands Real Estate Development, QQQ Real Estate, and Gold Bay Properties.

Outstanding achievers in five distinct categories encompassed:

Quality Brokerage of the Year: Recognizing top real estate agencies that match Property Finder's standards of quality.

Enterprise Quality Brokerage of The Year: Steps Real Estate

Enterprise Quality Brokerage of The Year: NelsonPark Property

Enterprise Quality Brokerage of The Year: The Loft Bureau

Boutique Quality Brokerage of The Year: Golden Key Real Estate

Boutique Quality Brokerage of The Year: Home Link

Boutique Quality Brokerage of The Year: Unicorn Real Estate

Best Agents: Acknowledging agencies with the best-performing agents who provide homeseekers with an open, honest, and smooth home search journey.

Best Agent: Mahmoud Eladawy – Coreo Real Estate

Best Agent Nahla Shinnawie – 25 Spaces Real Estate

Best Agent: Kouraich Latresh – Step In Property

Women in Leadership in Real Estate: Recognizing top female-leaders in the industry that match Property Finder's standards of quality.

Women in Leadership: Zhanna Yerkozhanova – Founder of The Loft Bureau

Women in Leadership: Susana Garcia de Toro – Real Estate Director at Les Roses Real Estate

Women in Leadership: Khouloud Dakhlaoui – CEO and Co-founder of Zawaya Real Estate

Best Developer of the Year: Recognizing excellence in real estate development.

Best Developer of the Year: Al Asmakh Real Estate

Best Developer of the Year: Les Roses Real Estate

Best Developer of the Year: Msheirib Real Estate

Lead Champion of the Year: Celebrating agencies that have generated the most leads through Property Finder.

Lead Champion of the Year - Sale: Steps Real Estate

Lead Champion of the Year - Sale: Capstone Property

Lead Champion of the Year - Sale: The Address Real Estate & Investment

Lead Champion of the Year - Rent: Ezdan Real Estate

Lead Champion of the Year - Rent: Land Royal Real Estate

Lead Champion of the Year - Rent: FZ Evercore Real Estate

For more details about this year's awards, visit