Envoy claims Russia`s trade with associate BRICS nation increasing

(MENAFN) The impact of Western sanctions on Russia has inadvertently created a "window of opportunity" for Brazil, according to the country's ambassador, Rodrigo Baena Soares. Despite challenges posed by the sanctions, bilateral trade between Russia and Brazil has experienced significant growth, with Russia becoming Brazil's fifth-largest foreign trade partner in the previous year, up from eleventh place in 2021. Soares highlighted that businesses in both countries have adapted to the sanctions, overcoming logistical and supply hurdles and maintaining robust cooperation.



The Western-imposed sanctions have introduced complexities related to payment, logistics, and insurance systems, leading to increased costs and product prices. Despite these challenges, the envoy remains optimistic about the prospects of Russia-Brazil collaboration. The overall trade volume between the two nations reached USD2.2 billion in the first quarter of the year, signaling promising developments in their economic ties.



Importantly, Brazil has not aligned itself with Western sanctions against Moscow, positioning itself as a key partner for Russia amid the economic restrictions. Soares emphasized that the cooperation extends beyond commodity trade, with Brazil ready to expand collaboration into industrial technology. Discussions are underway to explore opportunities in areas such as mechanical engineering, equipment, and agricultural services, where Brazil aims to enhance exports to Russia.



The ambassador underlined Brazil's potential to provide Russia with a diverse range of equipment and technology previously imported from European countries or the United States.



This strategic positioning highlights the resilience and adaptability of Russia and Brazil in the face of external challenges, showcasing the strength of their economic partnership. As both nations continue to navigate the impact of sanctions, the evolving trade dynamics reflect the resilience and growth potential in their bilateral relations.





