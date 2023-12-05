Explosion Rocks Peshawar's Warsak Road, Leaving Five Injured

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Peshawar's Warsak Road area, an explosion occurred, resulting in injuries to five individuals. The blast took place near a private bank and a school at the Babu Garhi stop, as reported by the police.

Rescue 1122 responded promptly to the IED explosion at 9:10 am in the square near Warsak Road Babu Garhi. Two motorcycle ambulances, four regular ambulances, and a fire vehicle were dispatched for immediate rescue operations.

The blast caused injuries to five people, including four children named Samiullah, Zakir, Sanaullah, Javed, and Yousaf. They were swiftly transported to Lady Reading Hospital for treatment, with two individuals reported to be in critical condition.

SP Warsak, Arshad Khan, informed the media that the explosion resulted from the detonation of approximately 4 kg of explosives. While it's too early to determine the specific target of the blast, investigations are underway.