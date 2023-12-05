Uzbekistan, UK Adopt Roadmap For Advancing Trade And Investment Ties

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 5. Uzbekistan
and the UK have signed a joint road map on the development of trade
and investment ties, Trend reports.
The document was signed during the 27th meeting of the
Uzbek-British Trade and Industry Council (UBTIC) held in London.
The event was attended by the heads of trade ministries and
departments of the two countries, as well as industry associations
and banks.
Uzbekistan's Transport Ministry said that Deputy Minister of
Transport of Uzbekistan Zhasurbek Choriev presented the progress on
the ongoing work for the development of infrastructure projects
related to the development of airports, the railway system and the
construction of toll roads.
Besides the joint roadmap, the parties signed a number of
agreements and memoranda on the implementation of the results
achieved during the meetings.
Meanwhile, with the total trade amounting to 267 million pounds
in the reporting period, UK exports to Uzbekistan accounted for 137
million pounds, while UK imports from Uzbekistan totaled 130
million pounds.
