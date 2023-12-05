               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Uzbekistan, UK Adopt Roadmap For Advancing Trade And Investment Ties


12/5/2023 2:17:48 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 5. Uzbekistan and the UK have signed a joint road map on the development of trade and investment ties, Trend reports.

The document was signed during the 27th meeting of the Uzbek-British Trade and Industry Council (UBTIC) held in London. The event was attended by the heads of trade ministries and departments of the two countries, as well as industry associations and banks.

Uzbekistan's Transport Ministry said that Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Zhasurbek Choriev presented the progress on the ongoing work for the development of infrastructure projects related to the development of airports, the railway system and the construction of toll roads.

Besides the joint roadmap, the parties signed a number of agreements and memoranda on the implementation of the results achieved during the meetings.

Meanwhile, with the total trade amounting to 267 million pounds in the reporting period, UK exports to Uzbekistan accounted for 137 million pounds, while UK imports from Uzbekistan totaled 130 million pounds.

