Turkey, Qatar ink 12 cooperation deals after 9th meeting of supreme committee

(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkey and Qatar entered into a significant collaboration by signing 12 cooperation agreements across various sectors, along with the joint declaration from the 9th meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee.



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani led the Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee meeting at Lusail Palace.



The subsequent signing ceremony, attended by Erdogan and Al Thani, marked the formalization of these agreements.



The joint declaration stemming from the committee meeting was signed by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al Thani.



Additionally, a memorandum of understanding focusing on political consultations regarding mutual interests between the two countries' foreign ministries was signed by the foreign affairs chiefs.



Other agreements included a pact outlining the implementation of a memorandum of understanding on cultural cooperation between the respective culture ministries, signed by both countries.



Furthermore, a pact on bilateral labor cooperation was formalized by Fidan and Ali Bin Samikh Al Marri, Qatar’s labor minister.



In the realm of humanitarian efforts, a pact on bilateral cooperation for humanitarian aid and charitable work was signed by Fidan and Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, Qatar’s minister of social development and family.

