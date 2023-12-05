Ukraine's Defense Official Says Armed Forces Will Receive Several Times More Drones In Dec

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive many times more drones in December than in November.

Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, said this in an interview with the ArmyInform news site.

"In the past few months, our military has been receiving more drones of various types and modifications. But we need to understand that, given the intensity of hostilities in certain sectors of the front, UAVs, especially those of the tactical level, are, in fact, expendable. Their supply needs to be replenished almost continuously, like shells. In November, we managed to send more UAVs to the troops than in the previous month. We have recently received additional funds for procurement. Therefore, in December, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive many times more drones. I hope the picture on the battlefield will change. It is important to add that it is necessary to scale up not only the production of UAVs, but also the production of EW. We are increasingly stimulating the activation of domestic production of this equipment. Maximum efforts are being made and possible financial resources are being attracted for this," Havryliuk said.

He also noted that the period of admission of weapons systems to operation had currently been reduced to almost 20 days.

He said that about 70 modifications of unmanned aerial vehicles and more than 20 different types of ammunition for UAVs were currently in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In addition, new models of electronic warfare are being sent to the front lines.

"Recently, six new models of EW, including the so-called trench ones, have been admitted to operation. The Ministry of Defense, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces, completed the testing of tactical means of radio interference to loitering munitions and FPV drones, which were developed by domestic enterprises and confirmed their performance in conditions of use close to combat. In the near future, it is also planned to conduct testing of a number of tactical means of electronic warfare against UAVs and UAV detection assets," he said.

On October 19, Ukrainian manufacturers of drones and UAVs presented their designs to the military attaches of foreign countries to strengthen cooperation with international partners and attract investments in their production.