TE Hosts First World Submarine Cables Forum In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Telecom Egypt (TE) hosted the first edition of the world submarine cables forum in Egypt, the Middle East, and North Africa region,“Egypt SubOptic Symposium 2023”, in cooperation with the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, at the academy's headquarters in the Smart Village.

The forum aimed to transfer experiences to young students and recent graduates and to qualify them to work in this vital field, whether in TE or any of the giant companies in the field of submarine cables.

It attracted a large number of attendees from the faculties of maritime transport and communications engineering. They expressed their satisfaction with the forum and the valuable information they learned about this rich and promising industry.

The event featured an extensive program of lectures delivered by international experts from specialized companies and organizations on various topics related to the submarine cable industry, such as its history, technologies, construction, repair, regulations, and the vital role of TE in this industry.

The forum also sought to attract newcomers to this important industry, which requires knowledgeable and curious minds.

Over the years, TE has nurtured a large number of promising young individuals who became experts in submarine cables and moved from the company to major international companies in this field.

Mohamed Nasr, Managing Director and CEO of TE, said that the forum was a great opportunity for young people to learn about the submarine cable industry from global experts.