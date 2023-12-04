Unique Rohde & Schwarz 170 Ghz Power Sensors Ease Use And Traceability In The D-Band

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Rohde & Schwarz is launching the new R&S NRP170TWG(N) thermal power sensor for precise power level measurements in the D-band. It is the only RF power sensor on the market that offers full traceability to national metrology institutes (NMI) in the frequency range from 110 GHz to 170 GHz, an important prerequisite for commercializing the frequency band.



The R&S NRP170TWG(N) hardware is designed to reduce measurement noise and drift, while remaining very accurate and easy to use. The sensors are fully calibrated plug & play devices that can be easily integrated into any measurement setup with a USB or LAN connection. The new R&S NRP170TWG(N) sensors from Rohde & Schwarz are used in general R&D for 6G mobile communications, novel sub-THz communications, sensing and future automotive radar applications. Accuracy is vital to such complex wideband measurements and the sensors are fully calibrated for long-term stability and can compensate for environmental temperature influences within the specified operating range from 0°C to + 50°C. R&S NRP170TWG(N) sensors have a dynamic range of –35 dBm to +20 dBm and up to 500 measurements per second, making them extremely fast with outstanding performance and the only NMI-traceable RF power sensors for the D-band.



Ease of use

All Rohde & Schwarz power sensors are easy to use and stable with excellent connectivity, letting researchers, developers and production engineers focus on more challenging tasks. R&S NRP170TWG(N) sensors provide stable power readouts even at levels below -20 dBm, have no drift and are resilient to external temperature changes and out-of-band signals (such as far infrared (FIR). Fast measurement speeds and easy digital access to data output are very important in mass production facilities. The R&S NRP170TWG(N) can be connected via USB or LAN and operated with standard SCPI protocols. The new sensors perfectly complement other D-band test solutions from Rohde & Schwarz.



NMI traceability

When developing the R&S NRP170TWG(N) sensors, Rohde & Schwarz collaborated with Germany's national metrology institute: the Physikalisch-Technische-Bundesanstalt (PTB) and other NMIs as part of a European Union project to establish traceability up to 170 GHz. Previously, NMI traceability was only possible up to 110 GHz. NMI traceability is a prerequisite for commercial and industrial utilization of a frequency band. Defined power levels need to be maintained throughout a frequency range. RF power is traced to a DC power reference and compared by different national metrology institutes.



Daniel Blaschke, head of development for RF & Microwave Power Meters at Rohde & Schwarz, says:“Through partnering with the PTB and other NMIs we helped extend traceability into the D-band, preparing commercialization and mass adoption of products operating in this frequency range. Rohde & Schwarz is extremely proud to be the first to transform this technological accomplishment into a commercially viable, traceable RF power sensor up to 170 GHz.



Dr. Karsten Kuhlmann, head of the working group High-Frequency Basic Quantities at PTB, says:“Having accurate and calibrated power levels across the setup in the sub-THz region is no trivial task. Power levels at the DUT measurement plane need to be measured accurately, reliably and traceably to national standards. We are happy to advance the commercialization and mass production of future D-band products with our industry collaboration.”



The new R&S NRP170TWG(N) thermal power sensors are now available from Rohde & Schwarz. For more information, visit:



