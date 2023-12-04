Tashkent Bus Fleet To Acquire Another 200 Electric Buses Next Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Currently, Toshshahartranskhizmat has 2,017 buses in its fleet.
672 of them run on diesel, 1,020 – on natural gas, and 324 – on
electricity, Azernews reports, citing Kun News
Agency.
Some 58.7% of buses purchased in 2022-2023 run on compressed
natural gas, 21.4% on electricity.
As a result of the measures to turn the Tashkent public
transport system“green”, the amount of harmful substances released
from the rolling stock decreased to 5.1 thousand tons in 2022, and
4.8 thousand tons in 2023.
In 2024, it is planned to reduce it further – to 4.6 thousand tons
annually by renewing the fleet with 200 electric buses.
In 2024-2030, it is planned to purchase an additional 1,200
electric buses and to switch the buses to natural gas fuel.
Earlier it was reported that the Tashkent city administration
had signed an agreement with BYD on the purchase of 2,000 electric
buses.
