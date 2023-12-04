Tashkent Bus Fleet To Acquire Another 200 Electric Buses Next Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Currently, Toshshahartranskhizmat has 2,017 buses in its fleet. 672 of them run on diesel, 1,020 – on natural gas, and 324 – on electricity, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

Some 58.7% of buses purchased in 2022-2023 run on compressed natural gas, 21.4% on electricity.

As a result of the measures to turn the Tashkent public transport system“green”, the amount of harmful substances released from the rolling stock decreased to 5.1 thousand tons in 2022, and 4.8 thousand tons in 2023.

In 2024, it is planned to reduce it further – to 4.6 thousand tons annually by renewing the fleet with 200 electric buses. In 2024-2030, it is planned to purchase an additional 1,200 electric buses and to switch the buses to natural gas fuel. Earlier it was reported that the Tashkent city administration had signed an agreement with BYD on the purchase of 2,000 electric buses.