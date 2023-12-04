Ukraine, Belgium Defense Ministers Discuss Strengthening Defense Industry Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Belgium's Minister of Defense Ludivine Dedonder have discussed plans to develop bilateral partnership, including strengthening Ukrainian-Belgian defense industry cooperation.

“We are working today in Belgium. I had a productive meeting with Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder. We discussed our plans to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly enhancing Ukrainian-Belgian defense industry cooperation,” Umerov posted on Facebook .

According to him, the parties also discussed the possibility of hosting representatives of the Belgian defense industry in Ukraine at the beginning of the next year.

“I'm grateful to our Belgian friends for steadfast support,” Umerov added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk discussed defense support for Ukraine with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Belgian Parliament Eliane Tillieux and President of the Senate Stephanie D'Hose.

Photo: Rustem Umerov/Facebook