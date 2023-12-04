Enemy Continues Infantry-Led Attacks, Suffers Heavy Losses In Maryinka, Avdiivka Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past three weeks, about 80 Russian soldiers have surrendered in the operational zone of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops. Active infantry-led attacks continue in the Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors.

Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesperson for the Defense Forces of the Tavria sector, said this on Ukrainian television, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over three weeks, about 80 enemy servicemen have already surrendered in the operational zone of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops,” Shtupun said.

He also informed that the enemy lost several hundred people today in infantry-led attacks in the Avdiivka and Maryinka directions.

According to him, in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy. However, Russian forces, despite heavy losses in manpower, do not stop trying to capture Avdiivka. Today, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 15 attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, in the areas of Stepove, Avdiivka, and Sieverne.

Shtupun noted that there are also cases of refusal by Russian soldiers to go on the offensive. According to him, forest strips and roadsides are simply littered with the bodies of Russian soldiers.

In addition, the Ukrainian military today repelled 14 enemy attacks in the Maryinka and Novomykhailivka directions.

Shtupun also noted that Russian forces have been active in the area of Robotyne. All enemy attempts to regain previously lost positions were also repelled there.

He added that the Russians deploy less military equipment due to weather conditions. In addition, he noted that Ukrainian soldiers are very successful in destroying Russian military equipment.

As reported by Ukrinform, the UK Ministry of Defense said that the Russians had likely lost more than 300,000 soldiers since the full-scale invasion started.