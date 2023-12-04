FIA President Arrives In Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4 . President of the
International Automobile Federation (FIA) Mohammed Ben Sulayem has
arrived in Baku, Trend reports.
Ben Sulayem is set to join the General Assemblies and the FIA
Prize Giving Ceremony, scheduled to take place in Baku on December
5-8.
Meanwhile, representatives from 128 countries and automobile
clubs are gearing up for the FIA Week in Baku.
The decision to host this esteemed event in Baku was sealed last
December during the FIA General Assembly in the Italian city of
Bologna. Several countries competed to host this global motorsport
spectacle, and Azerbaijan's candidacy was approved following the
voting.
