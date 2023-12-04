-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

FIA President Arrives In Baku (PHOTO)


12/4/2023 3:10:51 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4 . President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Mohammed Ben Sulayem has arrived in Baku, Trend reports.

Ben Sulayem is set to join the General Assemblies and the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony, scheduled to take place in Baku on December 5-8.

Meanwhile, representatives from 128 countries and automobile clubs are gearing up for the FIA Week in Baku.

The decision to host this esteemed event in Baku was sealed last December during the FIA General Assembly in the Italian city of Bologna. Several countries competed to host this global motorsport spectacle, and Azerbaijan's candidacy was approved following the voting.

















MENAFN04122023000187011040ID1107533782

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search