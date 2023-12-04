FIA President Arrives In Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4 . President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Mohammed Ben Sulayem has arrived in Baku, Trend reports.

Ben Sulayem is set to join the General Assemblies and the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony, scheduled to take place in Baku on December 5-8.

Meanwhile, representatives from 128 countries and automobile clubs are gearing up for the FIA Week in Baku.

The decision to host this esteemed event in Baku was sealed last December during the FIA General Assembly in the Italian city of Bologna. Several countries competed to host this global motorsport spectacle, and Azerbaijan's candidacy was approved following the voting.