Italy, FAO Sign Agreement To Support Resilience Of Syrian Refugees, Host Communities In Jordan

Amman, December 4 (Petra) -- The Italian government and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) signed Monday a €990,000 agreement to enhance food security and the resilience of Syrian refugees and host communities in Jordan through agricultural food production chains.According to a statement, an Italian Agency for Development Cooperation-funded project would improve the efficiency of the value chain of agricultural products and food commodities and enhance food security and livelihoods for 200 Syrian refugee families and host communities in Balqa, Jerash and Ajloun.The project meets the needs of Syrian refugees and beneficiaries of Jordanian host communities by promoting self-reliance and providing them with the necessary knowledge and business skills required in agricultural food production.According to the agreement, the project would train the target families on transformative techniques in production and assessment of market needs.The Minister of Agriculture, Khaled Hneifat, said cooperation with FAO supports rural development and women and youth empowerment through training, empowerment and financing to reach marketing and reflect income on productive families and unemployment and poverty rates.The FAO representative in Jordan, Nabil Assaf, said achieving the capacity building component represents an "added value" to the project through establishing farmer field school activities and agricultural business management.Assaf added that FAO has integrated farmers' field schools into its planned projects and initiatives for agricultural development and capacity building.