Pope Francis Deplores End To Gaza Truce, Hopes For New Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) VATICAN / PNN/

Pope Francis has said on Sunday that he is sad that the truce in the Gaza Strip had broken, and hoped that those involved reach a new ceasefire agreement as soon as possible.

He said the end of the ceasefire meant "death, destruction, misery", stressing that Gaza lacked even essential supplies.

On his official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Vatican official said that 'in Israel and Palestine the situation is serious.'

"I hope that all those involved may reach a new ceasefire agreement as soon as possible and find solutions other than weapons, trying to take courageous paths to peace," he added.



