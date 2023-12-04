Modi, Meloni provoke internet fury with ‘Melodi’ self-taken picture

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sent the internet into a frenzy when Meloni shared a selfie with Modi, accompanied by the hashtag '#Melodi.' The social media buzz follows weeks of online speculation about the duo's supposed chemistry, with internet users playfully pairing them as a romantic couple. The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the COP28 Summit in Dubai, where the leaders engaged in discussions about joint efforts between India and Italy for a prosperous and sustainable future.



Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his trust in the collaborative endeavors of India and Italy, sharing an image of the leaders deeply engrossed in conversation. Shortly after, Meloni posted the selfie with the caption "Good friends at COP28" and the hashtag '#Melodi,' a playful blend of their names. Modi responded, stating, "Meeting friends is always a delight."



The selfie post quickly gained immense popularity, amassing over 250,000 likes on X and an even more substantial response on Instagram, with over 650,000 likes as of Saturday afternoon. This social media sensation echoes a previous instance in September when Modi and Meloni's apparent rapport generated a flood of memes during the G20 Summit in New Delhi.



The leaders discussed various sectors, including trade, commerce, defense, and emerging technologies during their meetings, with Modi pledging continued collaboration between India and Italy for global prosperity. The recent '#Melodi' selfie has added fuel to the internet speculation, with users speculating about whether the duo is aware of the playful online gossip surrounding their friendship.



This article delves into the evolving camaraderie between Modi and Meloni, exploring the social media reactions, memes, and the broader implications of their friendship on diplomatic relations between India and Italy. As the 'Melodi' trend continues to captivate online audiences, it highlights the unique intersection of diplomacy and internet culture, where political leaders become unexpected social media sensations.



