Al-Thuwaini: Kuwait Sends Urgent Relief Aid Convoy To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait sent on Monday an urgent humanitarian relief aid convoy to help ease the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza Strip, including 77 trucks of medical supplies and food.

Deputy Director of Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR) Omar Al-Thuwaini said to KUNA that the aid from Kuwait contains 1,000 tons of food baskets, flour, mineral water bottles and medical supplies.

Al-Thuwaini added that the convoy came as part of an agreement by KSR with Egypt's Dar Al-Orman charity, amounting at USD 500,000 to provide urgent aid for the people of Gaza.

KSR's campaign to aid Palestinians was launched during the first days of the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza on October seventh, adding that 27 Kuwaiti charities, governmental bodies and authorities all participated to help in any ways possible. (end)

mm













MENAFN04122023000071011013ID1107531635