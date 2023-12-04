Enemy Shelling Damages Building Of Kherson Art Museum

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The building of the Kherson Art Museum was damaged again as a result of enemy shelling.

This was reported by the Kherson Art Museum on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Another wave of 'brotherly love' from Russia - on December 3, at about 10 p.m., the Kherson Art Museum came under fire for the third time," the statement reads.

As noted, the museum building was again damaged, the facade was cut. Many of the OSB boards that covered the windows were blown out. The strong anti-fragmentation boards resisted, but split. The debris went through the closed windows and pierced the walls inside.

Ukraine's Defense Forcesover 500 units of Russian military equipment in past week

As reported, employees of the Oleksiy Shovkunenko Kherson Art Museum have begun to identify the stolen works of art that have 'surfaced' in Crimea. Currently, it can be said that under the guise of the so-called 'evacuation', the occupiers took more than 11,000 works of art from the museum.

The Kherson Regional Art Museum, which is named after Oleksiy Shovkunenko, is housed in a building that is an architectural monument of the early 20th century. It was the City Council, built in 1905-1906.