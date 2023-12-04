Luhansk Region Lacks Vaccines For Newborns - RMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is a shortage of vaccines for newborns in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region.

The Luhansk Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

In particular, there are problems with the supply of tuberculosis vaccine, which has to wait for several months. There is no pertussis, diphtheria and tetanus vaccine in many cities of the so-called 'LPR'.

In addition, the cost of food in the captured Novopskov is several times higher than in Voronezh, Russia.

"On average, food costs twice as much. Due to the arbitrariness of local authorities and businesses, people are forced to travel 300 kilometers to buy the most basic necessities. The price regulation advertised by the so-called 'LPR' authorities in the Novopskov region, as well as in many other communities, is not in effect," the RMA noted.

On Sunday, December 3, the invaders opened fire with artillery and mortars in the direction of Makiivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka.

"Three attack attempts of the enemy were stopped in Serebryanskyy forest, where they tried to storm with the support of aviation," the statement said.

As reported, in the temporarily occupied Starobilsk, in the Luhansk region, Russian invaders canceled the celebration of St. Nicholas Day in educational institutions.