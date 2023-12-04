DGCA: Kuwait Seeks Further Arab, Int'l Cooperation In Aviation Sector

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 4 (KUNA) - Kuwait is seeking more cooperation with Arab countries and international organizations in the fields of civil aviation and air transport sectors, said Acting Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Imad Al-Jalawi.

This came in a press statement by Al-Jalawi, who headed Kuwait's delegation in the 68th meeting of the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization held in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.

He stated that Kuwait's participation in this meeting is because it is a member of the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization, adding that the meeting was filled with topics related to civil aviation, especially regarding aviation safety, air transport, aviation security, and the environment.

He praised the hospitality and reception of the Saudi Arabian government, wishing continued progress and success in political, economic, and social aspects.

The meeting discussed topics related to the Arab civil aviation industry at the regional and international levels, to enhance joint Arab work and contribute to the growth of Arab civil aviation.

Additionally, the meeting also included many important technical topics in the fields of air transport, aviation security, navigation, air safety, and environmental protection. (end)

kns











MENAFN04122023000071011013ID1107530491