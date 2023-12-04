Education Minister Inspects Facilities For Students With Disabilities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi visited the Department of Special Education at Hind Bint Amr Al Ansariya Preparatory School for Girls, coinciding with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The visit aimed at to examine efforts made to integrate students with disabilities into education and to learn about the academic opportunities and options provided to them, as well as the activities and events they participate in.

During the visit, the Minister inspected the school and classroom environment for integration students and listened to a full explanation of the educational inclusion policy and how it is applied in the school, the levels of support for students according to their needs and individual differences, and other concerns related to the integration of students with disabilities in education.

The Minister also interacted with students with disabilities and discussed the challenges they face and their future professional aspirations. At the end of the visit, the Minister praised the efforts by the school for inclusive education, praising the role of the teaching and administrative staff in this regard.

She stressed the importance of enhancing communication with parents to ensure the integration of school and home efforts in a way that contributes to enriching the integration of students with disabilities in the educational system.

Qatar is keen to promote inclusiveness by continuously improving the services provided to members of society with disabilities.

The number of integration schools for disabled students reached 70 government schools at all academic levels (kindergarten, primary, preparatory, and secondary), covering all parts of the Qatar and teaching 3,626 students.

These schools provide quality educational services for students with autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability, and other various disabilities.