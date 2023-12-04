YARAT Opens Solo Exhibition Of People's Artist Farhad Khalilov

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



YARAT Contemporary Art Space has opened a solo exhibition by the People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Farhad Khalilov, titled Between the Earth and the Sky at the Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the XX-XXI centuries.

The exhibition displays paintings created by the artist in recent years as well as graphic works that have not been shown until now, Azernews r eports.

Head of the Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Authority Adalat Valiyev, the Culture Minister Adil Karimli, representatives of state and public organizations, scientists and cultural figures, representatives of the creative intelligentsia and youth attended the event.

The true“art school” of the young Farhad Khalilov, who garnered attention with a distinctive style at the All-Union exhibitions of the 1960s and 70s, was the unofficial artistic life of Moscow during that era. Maturing amidst Ilya Kabakov, Oleg Tselkov, Yuri Cooper, Yevgeny Chubarov, and other nonconformist artists, Khalilov is recognized for his contributions to high artistic values and is shaped as an artist rooted in national traditions. Javad Mirjavadov, Ashraf Murad, and Sanan Gurbanov were the artist's main like-minded individuals who returned to Azerbaijan after graduating from the Moscow Higher Art-Industrial School (Stroganov).

“Between the Earth and the Sky” showcases works by the artist that delve into his extensive body of work, exploring poetic themes. Khalilov reflects various states of nature in his works, conveying the environment as he perceives it. The revelation of these circumstances forms the core of the exhibition. The collection, unified under the metaphorical title“Between the Earth and the Sky”, pays homage to the elements that inspire the artist, serving as his primary source of inspiration. The artist's creative trajectory represents a philosophical discourse that transitions from figurative art to abstraction and minimalistic abstraction, embracing different visual solutions at various stages of his career. In the master colourist's generalized abstractions, the interpretation of colour and space is not narrated. For the artist, it is not the motive that holds significance but rather the state, condition, and impression.

Farhad Khalilov (b. 1946, Baku) received his initial vocational education from 1961 to 1966, studying at the Azerbaijan State Art School named after A. Azimzade. Subsequently, from 1966 to 1968, he continued his education at the Moscow Higher Art-Industrial School (Stroganov), and from 1969 to 1975, at the Moscow Polygraphic Institute. Since the 1960s, he actively participated in art exhibitions. His solo exhibitions were held in Azerbaijan, Russia, and other countries, including“Back in Baku” (Heydar Aliyev Centre, Baku, 2019);“Rendezvous” (XTNS, Moscow, 2016); Personal Exhibition (The Saatchi Gallery, London, 2015);“Acquaintance” Personal Exhibition (Boom Gallery, London, 2011); Personal Exhibition (Tretyakov Gallery, Moscow, 2008); Personal Exhibition (Berlin City Hall, 2004); Personal Exhibition (International Art Centre, Paris, 2000), etc. His works have also been featured in group exhibitions in the USA, Germany, Japan, Poland, France, Spain, and Italy. He has been the Chairman of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan since 1987.

People's Artist Farhad Khalilov has been honoured with the “Shohrat” and“Sharaf” orders for his contributions to the development of Azerbaijani art. In 2021, he received the“Labor” order of the 1st degree. The artist's works are housed in museums and private collections in Russia, Turkey, France, Switzerland, Germany, England, Japan, and the UAE.

Address: Baku, Bayil dist., National Flag Square

Exhibition opens: Tuesday – Sunday, 12:00 – 20:00