UDST, National Geographic Learning Celebrate Success Of 'Empowering Minds'

The agenda of "Empowering Minds" was designed to balance informational sessions with interactive discussions to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of each topic.

Creativity as a skill for employability in the 21st century was the core theme, and a presentation of innovative teaching strategies and practical approaches to developing the skill offered valuable insights for educators and students alike.

The conference also addressed the importance of sustainability in education, and demonstrated ways to integrate sustainable practices into the curriculum.

Commenting on the occasion, president of UDST Dr Salem Al Naemi said, "Empowering Minds shows that we are on the right track towards a future where both creative thinking and sustainability are education fundamentals. It is exciting, and an honour, to collaborate with National Geographic Learning on an initiative like this. It also reflects the commitment of both organisations to nurture environmentally conscious thinkers our teachers and our learners and to encourage adaptive, original problem solving in our approaches to education. The conference not only informed, but inspired change."

Award-winning English Language Teaching (ELT) author, John Hughes presented "Seven Steps Towards Creative Thinking", with enlightening insights on enhancing creativity in language learning and its crucial role in career development.

Head of Strategic and Digital Marketing for National Geographic Learning Charlotte Ellis conducted a session on "Sustainability in Education The What, The Why, and The How," providing a comprehensive overview of integrating sustainability into educational curriculums.

Andres Ruzo, a geothermal scientist and educator discussed the intersection of conservation, exploration, and career choices in his talk "Your World, Your Change: Impact Mapping to Shape Your Future." "Empowering Minds" marks UDST's ongoing commitment to fostering a generation of innovative and environmentally conscious leaders.

