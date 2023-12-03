-->


Sugar Beet Harvest Sets Record In Belarus


12/3/2023 3:12:00 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) This year, Belarus cropped more than 5 million tonnes of sugar beets, which represents a record high harvest, Azernews reports, citing Belta news agency.

"Last year, the gross sugar beet harvest was almost 700,000 tonnes less," the ministry emphasized.“This result was achieved thanks to increased acreage and also higher yield. This year's yield was almost 500 centners/ha as against about 470 centners/ha last year."

91% of sugar beet has already been sent to beet receiving stations. Brest Oblast posted the highest rate of 97%, Minsk Oblast - 91%, Grodno Oblast - 88% and Mogilev Oblast - 81%. Vitebsk Oblast and Gomel Oblast grow this crop on small areas.

