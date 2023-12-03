Indonesia Volcano Erupts Spewing Ash Into Sky

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A volcano in western Indonesia erupted Sunday, belching a column
of ash around three kilometers into the sky, officials said, Azernews reports, citing Al Arabiya.
Ash from Mount Marapi on the island of Sumatra was observed
3,000 meters (9,842 feet) above its peak, according to Hendra
Gunawan, head of Indonesia's Centre of Volcanology and Geological
Hazard Mitigation.
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties after
the eruption at 2:54 pm local time (0754 GMT).
“The column of ash was observed in grey color with thick
intensity leaning toward the east,” Gunawan said in a
statement.
“The eruption is still ongoing.”
The volcano, with a peak of 2,891 meters, is on the
third-highest alert level of Indonesia's four-step system and
authorities imposed an exclusion zone around Marapi's crater.
“Communities around the Marapi volcano and tourists are not
allowed to hike the Marapi volcano within a three kilometer radius
from its crater/peak,” Gunawan said.
Ahmad Rifandi, an official at the Mount Marapi monitoring
station, told AFP that ash rain was observed after the
eruption.
“For the ash rain, it has reached to Bukittinggi city,” he said,
referring to the third-largest city in West Sumatra that has a
population of more than 100,000.
“It is hoped for people who have activities around Marapi
mountain to wear hats, glasses and masks.”
Mount Marapi, which means 'Mountain of Fire', is the most active
volcano on Sumatra island.
The Indonesian archipelago sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire,
where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and
seismic activity.
In May, its most active volcano, Mount Merapi in Java, spewed
lava more than two kilometers from its crater.
The Southeast Asian country has nearly 130 active volcanoes.
