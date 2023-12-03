Deputy Amir Meets Saudi Minister Of Energy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani met Sunday morning in his Amiri Diwan office, HRH Minister of Energy of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, who called to greet His Highness, on the occasion of his visit to the country to attend the 17th Annual GPCA Forum, which is being held at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC).

During the meeting, they discussed the strong fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to strengthen and develop them, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.