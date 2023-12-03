Sharjah Concludes 52nd Union Day Celebrations

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Sharjah: 03 December 2023 - The Emirate of Sharjah has concluded the 52nd Union Day celebrations. On this occasion, His Excellency Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee, expressed his sincere thanks to the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, headed by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for his support of the events. He also thanked the members of the committee and the municipal councils in the emirate for their efforts to make the events and celebrations a success in all parts of the emirate.

His Excellency Khaled Jassim Al Midfa said: “The Sharjah 52nd National Day Celebrations Committee was keen to organize a variety of heritage, cultural, sporting and environmental activities, which reflect a spirit of pride in the culture and heritage of Emirati society, its national identity and the development and growth that the UAE has achieved over 52 years, thanks to the vision of our wise leadership.”

The events started on 22 November and continued to 3 December across all the regions of the emirate, attracting large numbers of people, including Emiratis, residents and visitors. The events took place in the cities of Sharjah, Mleiha, Dibba Al Hisn, Khorfakkan, Kalba, Al Bataeh, Al Mudam, Al Dhaid and Al Hamriyah. There were also celebrations in cultural and tourist attractions such as Al Dhaid Fort, the heritage villages in Al Hamriyah, Mleiha, Kalba, and Wadi Al Hilo, and the National Park in the city of Sharjah, Al Hisn Island Canal, the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, Kalba Lake, and Al Bataeh Public Park.

The celebrations that reached over 200 activities were made possible by the participation of many government entities, including municipal councils, Sharjah Sports Council, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Sharjah Police General Headquarters, the Social Services Department, Sharjah Museums Authority, Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, Sharjah Volunteer Center, Sharjah Co-operative Society, the Prevention and Safety Authority, the Suburbs Affairs Department, the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, Sharjah Institute for Heritage, the Department of Economic Development, Sharjah Classic Car Club, the Child Safety Department, and many others.

The events this year were characterized by a variety of activities around environmental awareness and sustainability, and they showcased, in a dazzling atmosphere, the achievements, history and heritage of the UAE. The activities included a wide range of popular marches, classic cars, heritage and cultural performances reflecting Emirati and Arab society, in addition to many artistic and educational workshops for children and adults, sports competitions, productive families exhibitions, and many others.



