Invaders Strike Community In Mykolaiv Region With Tornado-S Rocket Launcher

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have shelled the Berezan community in the Mykolaiv region, likely using the Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system.

Ukraine's Operational Command South said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Throughout a 24-hour period (from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.), the enemy launched a rocket attack on a settlement of the Berezan community, Mykolaiv region, using three rockets, likely fired from the Tornado-S system. As a result of the strikes, there are no civilian casualties," the post said.

The attack damaged at least five private houses, a garage and a car.

The enemy also carried out seven air strikes, using 43 guided bombs against the settlements of Krynky and Tiahynka. Russian forces also launched four FPV drone strikes and dropped three fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications on settlements in the Kherson region.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out eight shelling attacks on settlements in the Kherson region. The city of Kherson was shelled five times. The settlements of Veletenske, Dniprovske and Romashkove also came under attack.

The attack damaged at least 15 private houses, five sections of nearby gas pipelines, the building of a children's sanatorium, a kindergarten, a garage and a civilian car. One person was injured, the Operational Command South said.