Glasgow retains its leading position as day two of the Dubai Duty Free SB20 Middle East Championships come to a close

(MENAFN- SOCIATE) 02 December 2023, Dubai – Following a successful first day of the Championship yesterday, the UAE’s 52nd National Day marked the beginning of day two of the Dubai Duty Free SB20 Middle East Championships hosted by Dubai Offshore Sailing Club. As the 33 teams set sail from the DOSC harbour, they were eagerly anticipating improved wind conditions compared to the first day.



Continuing in the lead position from Day 1 at the race's outset is Team Glasgow Kiss from Singapore, helmed by Nils Razmilovic. They'll proudly display their two days victory by donning yellow bibs. Following closely behind in second and third place are Actitime and Little Mischief, adorned in blue and red respectively.





To celebrate the 52nd UAE National Day, a parade of sailboats proudly displayed the UAE flag as they sailed past the Burj Al Arab in a salute to the country’s formation, a long-standing tradition and impressive display.



In their 40th anniversary year, Dubai Duty Free’s Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Cidambi, expressed their delight in partnering once more for this year's event, stating, "We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership, contributing to the success and celebration of this remarkable occasion. We are pleased to have four youth teams and we are happy to say that Dubai Duty Free is sponsoring three of them along with an Emirati team. We want to thank Dubai Offshore Sailing Club for creating the Championship village and taking care of the competitors.”



Addressing the weather conditions for the day, Alan Ruigrok, Race Director, commented, "It was a very fantastic day on the water; the level of racing on the water was incredible. We had a couple of general recall starts in the beginning which forces to go to black flag. After that, starts were much better. We are really lucky to have such great sailors racing this weekend at Dubai Offshore Sailing Club!"



In addition to the thrilling races, families of the sailors enjoyed a festive fair with a touch of the UAE culture in the Tentola Racing Village. Activities for all ages included Henna art, Facepainting and a bouncy castle.





