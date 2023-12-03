Selector 2023 Conference Wraps Up In Amman, Fostering Franco-Jordanian Tourism Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 3 (Petra) -- The annual gathering of French independent travel agencies, Selector 2023, came to a close in Amman on Saturday, marking a significant milestone for Franco-Jordanian tourism collaboration.The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) revealed in a statement on Sunday that the conference facilitated the participation of 600 companies and tourism experts from France. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with Jordanian officials and explore the Kingdom's key tourist attractions.Organized by Al Thuraya Travel and Tourism, the conference served as a dynamic platform for professional networking. It also underscored the diverse attractions in Jordan, aligning with the vision of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the JTB. The overarching goal was to promote sustainable and diverse tourism experiences.Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, present at the conference, lauded the strong Jordanian-French relations. Sarkozy emphasized the pivotal role of tourism in both countries, urging increased efforts to boost the sector's contribution to the Kingdom's income and economic growth.Abdul Razzaq Arabiyyat, Director General of JTB, highlighted Jordan's appeal as a favorite destination for French tourists over the past three decades. He emphasized the unique, authentic, and unforgettable holiday experiences offered by the Kingdom.Arabiyyat noted that France ranks among the most crucial markets for tourism to Jordan. The number of French tourists visiting Jordan surpassed 83,672 by the end of October 2023, reflecting a significant increase from the 63,605 visitors in the same month of 2022.Looking ahead, JTB announced plans to launch an electronic platform to gather insights into the trends and preferences of French tourists before and during their visits to the Kingdom.