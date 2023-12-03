Official: Kuwait In Final Stages Of Presenting Its 2050 Low-Carbon Strategy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Muthan

DUBAI, Dec 3(KUNA) -- Kuwait is now in the final stages of presenting its 2050 low-carbon strategy and plans to ensure it reaches carbon neutrality by 2060, said Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Oil, Sheikh Dr. Nimer Al-Fahad Al-Sabah.

In a statement to KUNA, Sheikh Nimer Al-Sabah congratulated the UAE for hosting the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), considering it an opportunity to shed light on how the GCC and Arab countries are suffering from the negative effects of climate change.

Sheikh Nimer Al-Sabah stressed that Kuwait attaches the utmost importance to managing the climate change file at the national level through the formation of a supreme national climate committee headed by the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Oil, and the Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs. It aims to develop programs and plans to reduce, emissions and enhance flexibility in facing the effects of climate change.

He stated that Kuwait is working to develop low-carbon development strategies in the sectors of oil, gas, energy, transportation, industry, land use, and the promotion of agriculture. These strategies include a roadmap to achieve sustainable economic growth through the principles of the circular carbon economy.

Sheikh Nimer said that Kuwait submitted 14 projects within the Clean Development Mechanism program under the Kyoto Protocol to reduce carbon emissions, and now awaiting the approval of the guidelines for participation in a number of projects in market mechanisms within Article VI of the Paris Climate Agreement, which aims to reduce emissions and support the principles of sustainable development.

Last Friday, Kuwait participated the summit with a delegation headed by the representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The Kuwaiti pavilion included many representatives of agencies and institutions concerned with issues of the environment, development, climate and sustainability. (end)

