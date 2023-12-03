Lulu Hypermarket Qatar Launches National Product Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lulu Hypermarket Qatar has announced the launch of the 'National Product Week' initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI).

The event will be held across all Lulu stores in Qatar, emphasising the theme, 'Together, We Support the Qatari Product.'

The initiative was inaugurated by Agricultural Affairs Director at the Ministry of Municipality Yousef Khaled Al Khulaifi and Director of the National Product Competitiveness Support Department at MoCI Saif Jassim Al Kuwari.

Agricultural Affairs Director at the Ministry of Municipality Yousef Khalid Al Khulaifi, Director of the National Product Competitiveness Support Department at MoCI Saif Jassim Al Kuwari and Director of Lulu Group International Dr. Mohamed Althaf during the launch of 'National Product Week' initiative.

The event witnessed the presence of Director of Lulu Group International Dr. Mohamed Althaf along with distinguished Qatari nationals and dignitaries from various public and private sector organizations and senior officials from the Lulu management.

The week-long festival, running until December 6, showcases the best of Qatar's food and non-food products, highlighting the country's cultural heritage and tradition. This annual celebration, held since 2010, aims to create a supportive environment for the growth and development of local businesses while fostering a culture of collaboration and continued resilience.

The festival features a diverse array of products, including fresh vegetables, herbs, chicken, eggs, Arabic lamb and beef, chilled items, dairy, frozen foods, delicatessen and bakery products, assorted groceries, health, and beauty products, among others.

Saif Al Kuwari expressed,“We always care about the availability of different local produce and products that strike a balance between quality and reasonable prices for consumers. We also appreciate the cooperation of local companies, including Lulu Hypermarket, one of the most cooperative companies showcasing local produce.”

Yousef Khaled Al Khulaifi said,“We participate with Lulu Hypermarket group every year in this event that supports local produce. We are very pleased to see the increasing local vegetable production and the participation of local companies. Lulu is currently working with 77 local farms, which is truly commendable.”

Dr. Althaf emphasised,“This event has been growing each year, promoting a sense of connection with Qatar's food heritage and contributing to our food security. Qatar has made remarkable progress in local production, with many items now locally produced. This initiative is vital in maintaining momentum, especially in times of political crises and climate changes. We are partnering with close to more than 70 farmers in Qatar, showcasing our commitment to promoting Qatari products.”

Prominent Qatari brands, including Baladna, Mazzaraty, Dandy, Al Maha, Qbake, Rawa, qfm, Rayyan, Qatar Pafki, Pearl, Jawharh, Flora, Gourmet, Jerry Smith, Agrico Qatar, Paramount Agricole, Ocean Fish, Napoli Bakeries, Al Waha, Korean Bakeries, Parline, Ghazlan, Al Manhal, Dana, Aqua Gulf, Safa, Sidra, Lusail, Doha, and Napico, among others, are regularly on display. Lulu Hypermarket also showcases Lulu's private label products produced in Qatar.

The festival also provides a platform for representatives of leading agricultural farms, including Al Rayyan Farms, Nabati Farms, AlfardhanRegional Agricultural Farms, Agrico, Simsima Farms, Ummqran Farms, Alfardan Group Farms, Ajaj Farms, Al Safwa Farms, Paramount Agricole Farms, Mahaseel, and other suppliers such as Almana Unilever, Qatar Detergent, Althaluf, Qbake, Qatar National Import and Export Co. The event witnesses the participation of officials from 25 farms.

Lulu Group's longstanding partnership with local farmers demonstrates its commitment to marketing local agricultural produce and its socio-economic commitment to the nation. The group, with a global presence, has been a pioneer in promoting Qatari products and farm produce.