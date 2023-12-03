Environment Minister Visits Qatar Pavilion At COP28

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani yesterday visited the pavilion of Qatar at 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which is being held in Expo City Dubai of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During the visit, His Excellency was briefed about the pavilion's equipment and the role it plays during the conference, which aims to highlight the efforts of Qatar in climate change issues to the participating countries and international organizations.



He also reviewed Qatar's experiences in relying on modern technology to achieve sustainable development and reduce emissions.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change, also participated in Group of 77 and China summit, which was held within the activities of COP28.

Qatar is participating with a special pavilion in the exhibition accompanying COP28, which is being held in Expo City Dubai.

Qatar is represented in this participation by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and a number of different state agencies.