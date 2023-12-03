US Joint Chiefs of Staff stresses diplomacy in solving Russia-Ukraine conflict

(MENAFN) Charles Brown Jr., the Leader of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, has implied that the resolution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will not rely solely on a military solution.



In his attendance at the Reagan National Defense Forum at Simi Valley, California on Saturday, Brown was questioned around the potential result of the war in Ukraine – if it would conclude with Kiev “retaking everything that they’d like to get back” or with “some other kind of a negotiated truce with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”



The US chief of staff responded by declaring that in “any military conflict, you don't solve it completely by military means. It ends up with a diplomatic solution.”



“You know, I can’t predict the future of how it is going to end, but I think we [the US] can help shape it” by continuing “support of Ukraine, providing them capability,” he pointed out.



After taking over for Mark Milley as the most senior US military officer on October 1, Brown stated that he speaks "on a fairly regular basis" with General Valery Zaluzhny, the head of the armed forces of Ukraine.



United States’ support of Ukraine is “important partly because Russia is one of our challenges that’s laid out in the [US] National Security and National Defense Strategies, and the work we have to do there is important to get to a better place in the long run,” he declared.



Zaluzhny stated in November that the frontline situation had reached a "stalemate" and that Ukraine was not likely to make any progress unless it unexpectedly gained a technological advantage over Russia. Vladimir Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, and other high authorities had at first disagreed with his opinion.

MENAFN03122023000045015839ID1107526957