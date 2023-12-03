Ukraine's Air Defenses Intercept 10 Of 12 Enemy Kamikaze Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 3, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 12 Shahed UAVs launched from Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk and an Kh-59 guided missile launched from Russia's Belgorod region. Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted 10 kamikaze drones.

The General Staff said this in its morning update on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to the report, the combat UAVs attacked in several waves, approaching Mykolaiv region through the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region.

"It was in Mykolaiv region, in the area of responsibility of the Air Command South, that most of the Shaheds were destroyed by air defenses. The rest of them were heading in the northwest direction and were shot down in the area of Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi region,” the General Staff emphasized.

As result of combat work, air defenses of Ukraine's Air Force and Defense Forces destroyed 10 Shahed combat UAVs. The Kh-59 guided air missile did not reach its target.