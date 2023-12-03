Leading human rights advocacy group in UK criticizes Russia's recent ban on "international LGBT movement’

(MENAFN) In a scathing rebuke, Amnesty International, a leading human rights advocacy group headquartered in London, has vehemently criticized Russia's recent ban on the "international LGBT movement." The decision, described by Marie Struthers, the NGO's Eastern Europe and Central Asia director, as "shameful and absurd," has been deemed a sweeping prohibition on LGBTI organizations, raising concerns about the potential for widespread discrimination.



Struthers, in a statement on Amnesty's official website, asserted that Russia's Supreme Court's move has far-reaching consequences, characterizing it as catastrophic and urging an immediate review of the ruling. The condemnation comes in response to the Russian Justice Ministry's request to classify the "international LGBT movement" as an extremist group, citing allegations of incitement of social and religious discord, along with unspecified "extremist traits." The closed-door hearing, reportedly involving over 20 volumes of case files, raises questions about the transparency of the legal process.



The designation of groups as "extremist organizations" in Russia entails a comprehensive ban on all their activities and symbols, further intensifying concerns about the impact on the affected communities. The ambiguity surrounding the ruling leaves the question of which specific groups and individuals will bear the brunt of these restrictive measures. This development unfolds against the backdrop of an ongoing crackdown on what Russia terms "LGBT ideology."



Russia's stance on LGBT rights has been contentious, marked by the 2013 prohibition of LGBT "propaganda" targeting minors. In a troubling expansion of this legislation in November 2022, the country imposed a comprehensive ban on the "propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations and preferences," including transgenderism. The recent move to ban the "international LGBT movement" adds another layer to the complex landscape of LGBTQ+ rights in Russia, prompting international human rights organizations to rally against what they perceive as a significant setback for the global LGBTQ+ community.



