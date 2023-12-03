Ukrainian Psychologist Officers Complete Combat Stress Control Training Course In United Kingdom

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the multinational military training operation, Operation Interflex, Ukrainian psychologist officers have completed a five-week combat stress control training course in the United Kingdom.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukrainian military personnel on the front line face an extremely heavy psychological load and stress. Deaths, injuries, loss of comrades, heavy shelling – these are the realities that our soldiers on the front line have to see and experience,” the report states.

Therefore, a training course for professionals who help soldiers overcome combat stress was developed and implemented by joint efforts of Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

The programme includes a theoretical and practical two-week phase, when psychologists work closely with the Ukrainian military, undergoing training in other Operation Interflex courses.

British instructors teach Ukrainians to effectively work with psychologically traumatized service personnel, psychologically restore and rehabilitate them, as well as provide psychological first aid.

In addition, this is a unique opportunity to share experiences. Ukrainians tell the British about the realities of the war, and the British share their experience of working with veterans who have gone through combat and suffered post-traumatic stress disorders but under different circumstances.

Following the results of the pilot course, the parties agreed to train more than a hundred psychologist officers under this program next year.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine expressed gratitude to the United Kingdom for its support and assistance.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine