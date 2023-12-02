Amir Asserts Discussions With Macron Part Of Ceasefire Efforts In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani asserted that his discussions Saturday with the President of the friendly French Republic Emmanuel Macron are part of ongoing efforts to discuss a ceasefire and de-escalation in Gaza.
His Highness said in a post on X platform that they are working in all directions and with all partners to stop the shedding of the blood of the brotherly Palestinian people, hoping that the international community will play its assigned role to achieve a just peace for the Palestinian cause.
MENAFN02122023000067011011ID1107526533
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.