Over 250 Human Trafficking Cases Exposed In Ukraine Since War Started Interior Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 264 criminal offenses related to human trafficking were registered in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to October 2023, with suspicion notices approved for 169 individuals.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to the ministry, over the past two years, Ukraine's National Police has stopped the activities of six organized groups of human traffickers. Members of these criminal groups stood trial.

During 2022-2023, 215 people were recognized as victims in criminal proceedings related to human trafficking, and 23 of them were children.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry recalled that every year on December 2, the world marks the International Day of the Abolition of Slavery, the purpose of which is to eradicate modern forms of this crime, particularly human trafficking, sexual exploitation, the worst types of child labor, forced marriages, the sale of brides, widow inheritance, forced recruitment of children for further use in armed conflicts, etc.

The Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and of the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others was adopted at the 4th session of the UN General Assembly on December 2, 1949. In Ukraine, the document entered into force on February 15, 1955.