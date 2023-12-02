(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) From Amwaj Media . Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News .

Inside story: As Iraqis confront the US, some allies of Iran want higher value for Iraqi blood

The war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza has over the past month made clear that there is a potential for a regional conflagration.

Lebanese Hezbollah and Israel have repeatedly engaged in tit-for-tat clashes, and Yemen's Ansarullah movement-better known as the Houthis-has fired missiles at Israel and seized an Israeli-linked vessel.

But it is in Iraq where the prospect of a broader confrontation involving US forces is perhaps most real.

