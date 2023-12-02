Ukraine Ombudsman To Appeal To UN, Red Cross Over Video Showing Execution Of Ukrainian Soldiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, will appeal to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations to record yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation - the execution of Ukrainian defenders who surrendered as prisoners.

Lubinets reported this on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, a video surfaced showing the execution by Russian servicemen of Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered as prisoners! This is another violation of the Geneva Conventions and a display of disrespect for international humanitarian law! The Russian side shows its terrorist face again and again," the ombudsman said.

He recalled that the mandate of the ICRC provides for the recording of crimes against prisoners of war. In the video, it is visible that Ukrainian defenders take the necessary steps indicating that they surrender as prisoners.

"The soldiers were disarmed, and their hands were raised. They did not pose any threat! The Russian side should have captured them and given them the status of prisoners of war," Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman plans to appeal to the UN so that its permanent monitoring mission records this fact as another clear example of Russia's violation of the norms of international humanitarian law.

Lubinets said that the execution of those who surrender is a war crime, and the world should not condone it. Russia must be punished for every such case of execution of Ukrainian defender.

"I would like to note that these are not isolated cases - this was also the murder of soldier Oleksandr Matsiievskyi and other soldiers who surrendered as prisoners. This is also the public execution of prisoners of war in Olenivka," he said.

He said that Ukraine's law enforcement and intelligence agencies would be able to identify Russian military personnel who committed the crime.

According to him, such crimes are also the responsibility of Russia's top management.

"Everyone must be punished," the ombudsman said.

Earlier, Telegram channel DeepState published a video showing Russian invaders shooting two Ukrainian soldiers when they surrendered.

According to DeepState, the Russians came across a dugout of Ukrainian defenders near Stepove, Donetsk region. Two defenders were forced to surrender due to a lack of ammunition. As soon as the second fighter came out of the dugout, the invaders shot them dead.