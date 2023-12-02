Ops Against Terror Ecosystem In J & K Will Intensify: LG

Sinha made these remarks during his visit to Ajote hamlet here on Saturday where he met the family members of Havaldar Abdul Majid in Ajote. Majid, a para commando, was among four army personnel killed in an operation against the terrorists in Rajouri district last month.

The LG offered his condolences to the bereaved family and assured all assistance and support to the family from the government.

Paying homage to the fallen soldier, the LG said the entire nation is proud of his valour and courage.

“Visited the home of Hav Abdul Majid in Poonch, who was martyred during an anti-terror operation in Rajouri and offered my condolences to the bereaved family. His family has a long history of service & sacrifices for the motherland. Entire nation is proud of his valour & courage,” Sinha said in a post on X.

“I commend our Army, J&K Police & CAPFs for well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out the terror ecosystem. We will intensify our operations against terror ecosystem & those aiding and abetting terrorists & make sure they pay a very heavy price for their heinous actions,” he wrote in another post

At Ajote, the LG also met the ex-Servicemen from the village and nearby areas.

